(CNN) An animal park in Belgium has welcomed the arrival of a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan.

The male orangutan , named Mathaï, was born on November 28 at Pairi Daiza animal park, spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

He was conceived and born naturally, joining his father Ujian, mother Sari and brother Berani.

Berani is the only other orangutan born at the park. The sibling is four years older and is "showing great and positive interest in the new baby," said Goedefroy.

Mathaï will live with his family until reaching adulthood around the age of 10.

The brothers can expect to live up to 45 years and Mathaï will live with his family until around the age of 10, when he reaches adulthood and will have to find a female partner, Goedefroy said.

