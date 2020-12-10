    Paolo Rossi, Italian soccer legend and World Cup winner, has died at the age of 64

    By Jacob Lev, CNN

    Updated 0549 GMT (1349 HKT) December 10, 2020

    Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi, pictured during a match against Brazil in the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Italy won the match 3-2, with Rossi scoring a hat-trick.
    Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi, pictured during a match against Brazil in the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Italy won the match 3-2, with Rossi scoring a hat-trick.

    (CNN)Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64, according to Italy's national public broadcaster RAI.

    Rossi is best known for leading the Italian National Team to a World Cup victory in 1982 against West Germany after scoring six total goals in the tournament, including a hat trick against Brazil in the second stage.
    Rossi's wife, Federica Cappelletti, posted on Instagram a photo of her and Paolo with the caption "Per Sempre," which translates to "Forever."
      She did not disclose the cause of his death.