Paolo Rossi, Italian soccer legend and World Cup winner, has died at the age of 64

(CNN) Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64, according to Italy's national public broadcaster RAI.

Rossi is best known for leading the Italian National Team to a World Cup victory in 1982 against West Germany after scoring six total goals in the tournament, including a hat trick against Brazil in the second stage.

Rossi's wife, Federica Cappelletti, posted on Instagram a photo of her and Paolo with the caption "Per Sempre," which translates to "Forever."

She did not disclose the cause of his death.