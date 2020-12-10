(CNN) Nikita Mazepin, who is set to race for Formula One team Haas next season, has apologized after a video was posted on social media believed to be him, touching the breast of a woman sitting in a car.

"I would like to apologize for my recent actions, both in terms of my own inappropriate behavior and the fact that it was posted onto social media," he tweeted on Wednesday.

The now-deleted video was posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday, but is now being widely shared on social media.

Mazepin's face is not actually seen in the video, which is shot inside of a moving vehicle.

An unidentified hand can then be seen grabbing the chest of a woman in the back seat.

