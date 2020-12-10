    F1 driver Nikita Mazepin apologizes for 'inappropriate behavior' after video on social media surfaces

    By Ben Church, CNN

    Updated 1434 GMT (2234 HKT) December 10, 2020

    The 21-year-old has since apologized for the video being shared online.
    (CNN)Nikita Mazepin, who is set to race for Formula One team Haas next season, has apologized after a video was posted on social media believed to be him, touching the breast of a woman sitting in a car.

    "I would like to apologize for my recent actions, both in terms of my own inappropriate behavior and the fact that it was posted onto social media," he tweeted on Wednesday.
    The now-deleted video was posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday, but is now being widely shared on social media.
      Mazepin's face is not actually seen in the video, which is shot inside of a moving vehicle.
      An unidentified hand can then be seen grabbing the chest of a woman in the back seat.
      The woman in the video pushes the hand away before putting her middle finger up to the camera.
      Nikita Mazepin will drive for Haas F1 team next season.
