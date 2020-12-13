    Columbus Crew beats Seattle Sounders to win a second MLS championship

    By Alanne Orjoux and Kevin Dotson, CNN

    Updated 0718 GMT (1518 HKT) December 13, 2020

    Columbus, Ohio (CNN)The Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night to win its second Major League Soccer Cup.

    The Crew won 3-0, with Lucas Zelarayan marking two goals and Derrick Etienne scoring one.
    This is the second MLS Cup crown for the Crew, which also won in 2008.
      MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a notable omission
      MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a notable omission
      Crew head coach Caleb Porter described Zelarayan's performance as "unbelievable," according to MLS.com.
      Columbus' Pedro Santos and Darlington Nagbe missed the match after testing positive for Covid-19, MLS.com reported.
      Read More
      Major League Soccer suspended its season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed play in July.

      CNN's Alanne Orjoux reported from Columbus, Ohio, with Kevin Dotson reporting in Atlanta.