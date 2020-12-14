Champions League draw: Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain in pick of round of 16 ties

(CNN) After six thrilling match days, the Champions League group stages are over and we now look forward to the knockout stages of Europe's most prestigious competition.

The pandemic has meant the vast majority of the games have been played behind closed doors, but the intensity and quality has remained high despite the absence of fans.

Defending champion Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the overwhelming favorite to once again lift the trophy, though -- as we've seen around the European domestic leagues -- this season is likely to throw up more than one surprise.

Draw in full

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Porto vs. Juventus

Barcelona vs. PSG

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

