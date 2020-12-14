(CNN) Three-time winner New Zealand will face host France at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after the pool stage draw was made on Monday.

Both the All Blacks and France, which last hosted the tournament in 2007, will be confident of progressing through to the knockout stages after also drawing Italy in Pool A.

Meanwhile, reigning champion South Africa is set to face Ireland and Scotland in Pool B whilst 2003 champion England will take on Japan, who hosted the last World Cup in 2019.

It was a case of deja vu in Pool C, with Wales, Australia and Fiji all being paired together as they had been at the 2019 World Cup.

It will be the fourth time Wales and Australia have played in each other in the last five tournaments.

Read More