Russia's Navalny says he is '100% sure' Putin ordered elite team to trail him before poisoning

(CNN) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has told CNN that he is certain Russian leader Vladimir Putin knew of an elaborate shadowing operation by elite agents before he was poisoned.

"I am totally sure that Putin was aware," Navalny said on Tuesday, during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

"The operation of such skill and for such a long time cannot exist without a ruling from the chief of (Russian Security Service) FSB, Mr. Bortnikov. And he would never dare it without the direct order of President Putin."

The anti-corruption crusader was reacting to an investigation by the group Bellingcat and joined by CNN, which pieced together how a FSB unit followed his team throughout an August trip to Siberia.

The investigation found that two teams comprising five or six agents were deployed on Navalny's Siberian trip in August 2020, including people who specialized in toxins and nerve agents.

Read More