Prince William and Kate Middleton release family Christmas card photo

London (CNN) A new family portrait of William and Catherine, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, has been released for their official Christmas card this year.

The photo, shot in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous, shows the family in front of a pile of wood at Anmer Hall, their residence in Norfolk, eastern England.

The royal family usually spends the holiday period at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's country estate in rural Norfolk, around 100 miles northeast of London, where the Queen is usually joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But with the country gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, this festive season will play out a little differently.

The Queen and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be celebrating this year's Christmas "quietly" in their residence at Windsor Castle, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

