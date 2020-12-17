Putin says if Russia wanted to kill opposition leader Navalny, it would have 'finished' the job

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that opposition politician Alexey Navalny "is enjoying the support of the US special services," adding that if Russian special services had wanted to kill him they would have "finished it."

Putin's comments came in response to a question at his annual press conference following an investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN , published Monday, which uncovered evidence that Russia's Federal Security Service (the FSB) formed an elite team specializing in nerve agents that trailed Navalny for years.

Navalny was poisoned with the toxin Novichok in August and nearly died . He was taken to Berlin for medical treatment. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in his poisoning.

"Listen, we know very well what this is... this is a legalization, not some investigation but the legalization of the materials of American special services," Putin said Thursday.

"What, we don't know that they are tracking location? Our special services know this perfectly well, the FSB officers and officers of other agencies know it. They use their phones where they deem necessary not to conceal their location. And if it's like that -- and it is -- it means this patient in the Berlin clinic is enjoying the support of the US special services in this," Putin said.

