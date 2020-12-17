Russia's doping ban reduced to two years, Court of Arbitration for Sport rules

(CNN) Russia's ban from major international sporting events has been halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the country will still not be represented at next year's Olympics or the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The original ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency for doping non-compliance was announced last year. An appeal to CAS has resulted in the ban being reduced to two years, it was announced Thursday.

The verdict means Russian athletes are unable to compete under their country's name, flag and national anthem at major international sporting events until December 16, 2022.

"WADA is pleased to have won this landmark case," said WADA President Witold Banka in a statement.

"We left no stone unturned in investigating this very complex matter and in presenting our case before CAS.

