Flights to UK canceled as health minister says new coronavirus variant is 'out of control'

London (CNN) The Netherlands and Belgium on Sunday imposed a ban on flights to the UK after a new variant of coronavirus, said by officials to spread faster than other strains, caused renewed restrictions in large parts of the country over the Christmas period.

The new strain of Covid-19, which prompted the UK government to impose a Tier 4 lockdown in London and southeastern England and tighten restrictions for all of England over the festive period, is "out of control," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

The Netherlands is banning all passenger flights coming from the United Kingdom from Sunday morning in order to minimize "as much as possible" the risk of the new strain from spreading in the Netherlands, according to a press release from the government. The flight ban will remain in place until the new year.

The Dutch government said the same variant of the virus had been detected in the Netherlands in a sample from a case from early December, and that it is conducting further investigations to determine if there are any other related cases.

Meanwhile, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that Belgium will block travelers from the UK for 24 hours on Monday as a "precautionary measure," though the ban could be extended if necessary.

