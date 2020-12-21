Vatican OKs getting Covid-19 vaccines that used cell lines from aborted fetuses

(CNN) Being vaccinated against Covid-19 is morally acceptable, the Vatican deemed, after some anti-abortion groups raised concerns about how the vaccines were manufactured.

Some groups had suggested the coronavirus vaccines were made using cells from aborted fetuses. The cells are actually engineered and grown in labs from tissue acquired many decades ago, and are not made directly from aborted fetuses.

The Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said in a note approved by Pope Francis on Monday that receiving the shot was morally permitted.

"It is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process," the note said.

The statement was issued and signed by the head of the Congregation in response to several requests for guidelines regarding the use of the vaccine.

