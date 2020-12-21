Blink and you'll miss it -- Rafael Leao scores fastest goal in Serie A history

(CNN) There are fast starts, and then there are fast starts.

It took just six seconds for AC Milan to lead against Sassuolo on Sunday -- the quickest goal in the history of Serie A.

Rafael Leao wrote his name into the record books when Hakan Calhanoglu drove into the Sassuolo half straight from kickoff and found Leao, who cut through the opposition defense to score with precisely 6.2 seconds on the clock.

It not only beat the previous record in Italian football set by Paolo Poggi, but also became the fastest goal ever scored in Europe's top five leagues.

Read More