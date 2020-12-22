France says it will reopen UK border -- with conditions

(CNN) France and the UK moved closer to a deal on Tuesday that would allow some personal travel and thousands of stalled freight trucks to resume movement between both countries.

A communique by French Prime Minister Jean Castex's office on Tuesday said French citizens could return to France from the UK starting Wednesday, if they can show proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Other nationals who live in France or the European Union will also be able to enter France from the UK with a negative test result.

Specific procedures for resuming road freight traffic will be detailed in the coming hours, it added.

This arrangement will apply until at least January 6, except if a possible bilateral or European review takes place by then.

"Planes, boats and Eurostars will resume service tomorrow morning. French nationals, residents in France and those who have a legitimate reason must present a negative test," France's Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted.

