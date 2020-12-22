Trucks pile up in England as UK and France hold crisis talks to reopen border

Dover, England (CNN)Britain was cut off from Europe for a second day Tuesday.
More than 1,500 trucks remained stranded in southeastern England after France closed the border over fears of a potentially more contagious coronavirus variant.
British supermarkets warned of shortages of some goods just days before Christmas, and even if talks between the two nations result in the border being unsealed, the chaos will take days to resolve.
In recent days, nearly 40 countries in Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East have restricted travel from the UK, and in some cases also travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.
The French ban, which was imposed Sunday night, is the most significant because it includes restrictions on accompanied freight. The crossing between the English port of Dover and the French city of Calais is a major European trade artery, and the port of Dover handles around 17% of the UK's goods imports.
Since the border closed, hundreds of lorries trying to cross from the UK into Calais have been stuck in traffic tailbacks. As of Tuesday morning, about 873 vehicles were at a disused airport site, with approximately 650 vehicles on the M20 motorway, the UK's Department for Transport said.
While drivers from Europe are not prohibited from entering the UK, fears are rising that hauliers will resist doing so for fear of not being able to return home, leading to food shortages.
The period leading up to Christmas is traditionally a busy time for trade, as fresh produce from Europe is imported for the festive period. On