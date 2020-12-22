British royals accused of breaking coronavirus regulations during family outing

(CNN) Members of the British royal family have been photographed seemingly contravening UK coronavirus regulations on an outing to a park in Sandringham, England.

The royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, were photographed in close proximity to other family members in a park on Sunday, according to British media outlet the Mail Online.

Prince William and his family were walking alongside his uncle Prince Edward and his family while visiting a Christmas-themed woodland walk near the Queen's Norfolk residence Sandringham, according to the Mail Online.

Photos shared by the outlet appear to show more than six individuals present, with the two families standing in close proximity while visiting Luminate Sandringham.

Norfolk falls under England's Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, limiting outdoor gatherings to six people.

