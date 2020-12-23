(CNN) An Australian man dubbed "the Claremont killer" has been sentenced to at least 40 years in jail for murdering two young women, bringing an end to one of the country's most notorious cold cases.

Jane Rimmer, Ciara Glennon and Sarah Spiers all went missing from a popular nightlife area in the Western Australia city of Perth in the 1990s. For nearly 25 years, their unsolved deaths continued to loom large in the minds of residents.

In September this year, following a seven-month judge-only trial, Bradley Robert Edwards, 52, was found guilty of murdering childcare worker Rimmer, 23, in 1996 and lawyer Glennon, 27, in 1997.

He was found not guilty of murdering Spiers, 18, a secretary whose body has never been found, as there was insufficient evidence.

On Wednesday, Edwards was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison before he will be eligible to apply for parole, the Supreme Court of Western Australia confirmed to CNN.

