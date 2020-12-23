Every country has vaccine skeptics. In Russia, doctors are in their ranks

Moscow (CNN) News of the first takers of the desperately awaited Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine spurred some hope and excitement amid new lockdowns and spiraling infections in much of the US and the UK. But in Russia, one of the few countries already offering vaccines to a wider segment of the general public, the turnout in the first two weeks of "large-scale" vaccination has been less than enthusiastic.

Moscow opened the doors of Russia's first 70 vaccination centers two weeks ago, offering healthcare workers and other crucial groups a shot of Russian-developed vaccine Sputnik V.

Since then, only 15,000 people have been vaccinated, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. It means that on average, each clinic inoculated about 15 people a day, a fraction of the at least 271,000 people from priority groups vaccinated in the US in the first week.

Online sign-up forms for nine Moscow clinics reviewed by CNN showed plenty of free slots -- even when signing up to get the shot the next day. In two clinics visited by CNN last week, there was no queue for the vaccine, and both institutions had only filled one slot, with five people showing up by midday.

One vial of Sputnik V contains five doses and takes half an hour to defrost, according to the vaccine's instruction. After that, it can't be put back in the freezer and must be discarded if not used, so clinics aim to administer the vaccine to a group of five at a time, according to packaging instructions.

Read More