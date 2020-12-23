UK-EU nearing possible Brexit trade deal, with announcement expected Thursday

London (CNN) The United Kingdom and the European Union are closing in on a post-Brexit trade agreement after months of fraught negotiations, sources told CNN.

A deal is expected to be announced on Christmas Eve, a UK government source and a European diplomatic source told CNN. News of a potential deal was also reported by the UK's PA Media news agency.

The announcement would come ahead of the December 31 deal deadline.

A senior source at No. 10 Downing Street told CNN that the UK cabinet was briefed on negotiations in a late-night call Wednesday. Following that briefing, the source told CNN: "Expecting talks over the legal text to last into the early hours."

European Commission Chief spokesman Eric Mamer then hinted at final details being ironed out. At about midnight local time he tweeted: "#brexit work will continue through the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning..."

