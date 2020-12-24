    For the first time all season, an NFL coach will miss a game due to Covid-19 protocols

    By Dan Kamal, CNN

    Updated 1700 GMT (0100 HKT) December 24, 2020

    Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell will be forced to sit out Detroit's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he is a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

    (CNN)Players, assistant coaches and coordinators have all missed National Football League games this season under league Covid-19 protocols, but never has a head coach been absent from the sidelines.

    But -- according to a statement from the Detroit Lions Thursday -- that will change this weekend when the team's interim head coach Darrell Bevell will be forced to sit out Detroit's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he is a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
    In addition to the team's head coach, the Lions also announced four other coaches -- defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie -- will also miss the game due to NFL Covid-19 protocols.
      The 5-9 Lions host the 9-5 Buccaneers Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.