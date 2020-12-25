Russian police raid home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, Navalny says

Moscow (CNN) Police raided the home of Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early Friday and took her in for questioning, according to a series of tweets from opposition leader Alexey Navalny and his team.

"Today at 7 am the police came to Lyubov Sobol's apartment," the team wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. "Since 7:10 Sobol has not been in touch, and the cameras in her apartment were sealed and turned off."

Navalny and his team believe the incident is in response to Sobol's attempt to visit the home of Konstantin Kudryavtsev, one of the Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who Navalny has accused of participating in the plot to kill him

Police seized all the electronics belonging to Sobol, to her husband and to daughter, Navalny's team said.

Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund, wrote on Twitter that investigators launched a probe into trespassing "with the use of violence or a threat to use it" after Sobol rang the doorbell of the FSB agent.