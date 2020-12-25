'Deepfake' Queen delivers alternative Christmas speech, in warning about misinformation

London (CNN) A fake Queen Elizabeth danced across TV screens on Christmas as part of a "deepfake" speech aired by a British broadcaster.

The real British monarch traditionally delivers a Christmas Day speech aired around the world.

But her speech on Friday at 3 p.m. was followed by a digitally-created fake of the Queen, aired on Channel 4 and voiced by an actor, warning viewers to question "whether what we see and hear is always what it seems."

The broadcaster said the video was supposed to offer "a stark warning about the advanced technology that is enabling the proliferation of misinformation and fake news in a digital age."

Channel 4 annually accompanies the Queen's traditional speech with an "alternative Christmas message." This message has been aired since 1993.

