Infamous British-Soviet double agent George Blake dies in Moscow

(CNN) The former British spy and Soviet secret agent George Blake has died in Moscow aged 98, according to Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"Books have been written about him, films have been made. In intelligence, he was highly respected and appreciated," a spokesperson for Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR said on December 26, according to the agency.

"In intelligence, he was highly respected and appreciated. He himself jokingly said: 'I am a foreign car that has adapted to Russian roads,'" the statement added.

"Now this foreign car has completed its almost century-long run."

Blake was a double agent, who used his position as an officer in the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6, to spy for the Soviet Union.

