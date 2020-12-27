Europe launches mass vaccination program as countries race to contain new variant

(CNN)A pilot took to the skies above Germany using his flight path to draw a syringe, ahead of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign across Europe, according to data from FlightRadar24.
The pilot, Samy Kramer, invited people on his Instagram account to follow his flight, in a two-seater plane, on website FlightRadar24.
The air traffic tracking site reported that the flight took off from Friedrichshafen, near Lake Constance in southern Germany, on December 23, and lasted one hour and 44 minutes.
The European Union (EU) officially kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, days after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21.
"The ... vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Saturday.
The Commission has declared December 27, 28 and 29 "EU vaccination days," which von der Leyen said were "a touching moment of unity." She added that: "Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic."
The first people to receive doses of the vaccine were largely elderly or frontline medical workers.
In France a 78-year-old woman named Mauricette was the first to be given the vaccine, according to a tweet by Aurélien Rousseau, the director-general of the Ile-de-France region's health agency. Mauricette, a former housekeeper, received the vaccine at a public hospital in the greater Paris area.