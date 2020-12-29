2020 through the eyes of Europe's 'unseen' key workers

(CNN) In March 2020, Europe's towns, cities and airports ground to a halt as the first wave of Covid-19 sent residents indoors. In the following months, many people began working from home. But amid the chaos and uncertainty, key workers including farm staff, transport employees and postal workers continued to perform their jobs as normal, forming an often invisible frontline during the pandemic.

Here are some of their stories.

A farm worker in Britain

The 33-year-old is originally from Lithuania and started working in agriculture aged 20, as a seasonal worker. She is now a production manager and helps oversee seasonal workers in the fields.

Bernotiene has worked throughout the pandemic, often spending whole days outside checking crops.

England entered its first national lockdown in March and a second one in November. The UK has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with a tally of more than 71,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. But farms have continued to operate, in a crucial effort to maintain food supply.

"We were working day by day, six days a week [in the summer]," Bernotiene told CNN, adding that her schedule had been unaffected by the pandemic.

"And [we] usually start at 5 am and finish at 4 pm, and [have a] one-hour break. We didn't really feel [scared] much because we feel quite isolated here, [as] this farm is in the middle of the fields."

Ingrida Bernotiene works on a salad farm in Kent, in southern England.

She added: "In the beginning [in March] we were more stressed."

Bernotiene said staff took precautions to socially distance and that during the summer the pandemic limited leisure opportunities.

"[There was] no traveling, no socializing, no pubs or restaurants," she said.

"We work a lot, [...] so usually in the summer anyway we have no proper life, so we [did not] miss ... much."

Bernotiene's partner also lives and works on the farm. But most of her family is in Lithuania and she hasn't been able to visit them since the pandemic began.

"That was the most difficult thing," she told CNN.

"They couldn't visit me [and] I couldn't visit them. Usually we see each other maybe once or twice a year."

Bernotiene will spend Christmas on the farm this year, where she and her boyfriend are planning to celebrate with a turkey for two.