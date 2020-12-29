Spain will keep a register of those who refuse the coronavirus vaccine

Madrid (CNN) People in Spain who decline to be vaccinated against coronavirus will be listed in a new register that will be shared with other European Union nations, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has said.

"What will be done is a registry ... of those people who have been offered it and simply rejected it," Illa told Spain's La Sexta TV channel.

Illa said Covid-19 vaccinations would not be made compulsory, and stressed that the information in the register would not be made public, in line with Spain's data protection laws.

But health care professionals have warned that the idea presents potential dangers.

"The most important thing is to know how the registry will be used," said Jose Luis Cobos, deputy direct of the Spanish General Council of Nursing.

