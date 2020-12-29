Spain will keep a register of those who refuse the coronavirus vaccine

Updated 1523 GMT (2323 HKT) December 29, 2020

Spain began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens on Sunday.
Madrid (CNN)People in Spain who decline to be vaccinated against coronavirus will be listed in a new register that will be shared with other European Union nations, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has said.

"What will be done is a registry ... of those people who have been offered it and simply rejected it," Illa told Spain's La Sexta TV channel.
Illa said Covid-19 vaccinations would not be made compulsory, and stressed that the information in the register would not be made public, in line with Spain's data protection laws.
    Europe launches mass vaccination program as countries race to contain new variant
    But health care professionals have warned that the idea presents potential dangers.
    "The most important thing is to know how the registry will be used," said Jose Luis Cobos, deputy direct of the Spanish General Council of Nursing.
    "If it's for public health purposes, to better understand COVID, and it's anonymous, that's one thing," he said.
    "But if it's 'I'm now on the list of the bad people,' that's another thing. We don't think a registry should be used to infringe on liberties, or for employers against people," he added.

    Vaccine rollout underway

    Spain began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to citizens on Sunday, after it was authorized by European Union regulators last week.
    Hours after Illa's television interview on Monday, the head of Spain's Medicines Agency, Maria Jesus Lamas, told Spain's SER radio that the new registry would be used "to understand the causes behind declining the vaccination ... doubt or rejection."