    Washington Football Team releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins following benching and Covid-19 rules violation

    By Cesar Marin and John Sinnott, CNN

    Updated 1037 GMT (1837 HKT) December 29, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) walking on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    (CNN)The Washington Football Team parted ways with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday.

    "This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Washington's head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.
    "I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."
      Dwayne Haskins Jr. #7 of the Washington Football Team looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.
      Haskins was benched during Washington's loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
      His demotion followed a tumultuous week which saw Haskins lose his role as one of Washington''s captains