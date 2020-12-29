Washington Football Team releases quarterback Dwayne Haskins following benching and Covid-19 rules violation

(CNN) The Washington Football Team parted ways with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Washington's head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

"I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

Dwayne Haskins Jr. #7 of the Washington Football Team looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.

Haskins was benched during Washington's loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

