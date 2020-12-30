(CNN) The owner of an English Premier League team has defended a post from the club's official Twitter account that led to online abuse being directed at football pundit Karen Carney.

Leeds responded by posting a clip of her punditry pointing out that the club had won English football's second-tier division by 10 points alongside a puzzled emoji. The tweet also tagged Amazon Prime Video Sport and put a waving emoji next to it.

"This isn't cool. Shouldn't be outing pundits with a snapshot of their analysis," she wrote on Twitter

"Kaz [Carney] is one of the best around and always backs up her argument. This is just inviting unwarranted abuse on a platform which is already too toxic."

🤔 "Promoted because of Covid"

🙂 Won the league by 10 points

👋 Hi @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/Ctz18sksZA — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 29, 2020

Despite the fall-out, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani doubled down on the club's post which has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.