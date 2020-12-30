(CNN)The owner of an English Premier League team has defended a post from the club's official Twitter account that led to online abuse being directed at football pundit Karen Carney.
Prior to Leeds beating West Brom 5-0 in a Premier League game on Tuesday, Carney said during Amazon Prime's coverage of the match that last season's coronavirus break had helped the side get promoted into the English football's top flight.
Leeds responded by posting a clip of her punditry pointing out that the club had won English football's second-tier division by 10 points alongside a puzzled emoji. The tweet also tagged Amazon Prime Video Sport and put a waving emoji next to it.
Support network Women in Football described the Leeds tweet as "inciteful and inappropriate," while the post also provoked a backlash online with a number of high-profile figures criticizing Leeds for triggering a "pile-on" of abuse aimed at the former England women's international team member, who made 144 appearances for her country.
Ex-Leeds and Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand called for it to be deleted whilst broadcast journalist Emma Sanders criticized the club for inviting abuse.
"This isn't cool. Shouldn't be outing pundits with a snapshot of their analysis," she wrote on Twitter.
"Kaz [Carney] is one of the best around and always backs up her argument. This is just inviting unwarranted abuse on a platform which is already too toxic."
Despite the fall-out, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani doubled down on the club's post which has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.
"I take the responsibility of the club tweet," he said on Twitter