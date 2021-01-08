Karim Benzema to face trial over alleged involvement in blackmail scheme

(CNN) French striker Karim Benzema is set to face trial for his alleged involvement in a scheme to blackmail his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015, the prosecutor of the Versailles Tribunal confirmed to CNN.

The case relates to the existence of a sex tape which features Valbuena . Benzema is accused of pressuring Valbuena, who played alongside the Real Madrid star on the French national team, to pay blackmailers to prevent the video from becoming public.

Benzema must answer the charge of "complicity in attempted blackmail," according to the prosecutor.

Four other men, who were not named, were implicated in the case for attempted blackmail, the prosecutor told CNN. One also faces an additional breach of trust charge.

Read More