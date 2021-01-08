(CNN) Police in the UK are searching for a man who allegedly injected a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine -- and charged her £160 ($217) for it.

The City of London Police's Intellectual Property Crime Unit has appealed to the public for help in identifying the man, whom they say is suspected of fraudulently demanding payment to administer fake Covid-19 vaccines.

The police department released images of the suspect, a man believed to be in his early 30s, who is alleged to have approached the victim on December 30 at her home in Surbiton, southwest London, claiming to be from the country's National Health Service (NHS).

The suspect allegedly proceeded to jab the woman in the arm with what she described as a dart-like implement and demanded payment of £160, which he said would be reimbursed later by the NHS.

On Monday, the man went to the woman's home a second time and asked for further payment of £100, police said.