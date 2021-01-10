(CNN) Danish freediver Stig Severinsen has broken the world distance record for swimming with fins on just one breath -- making it 202 meters (662 ft 8.7 in) underwater, Guinness World Records has confirmed.

Guinness said Severinsen, 47, completed the swim on November 26 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The previous record of 177 meters was set in 2016 by Carlos Coste.

Severinsen said his record-breaking swim aimed at raising environmental awareness.

"The place where the dive took place in Mexico belongs to one of the world's most unique and beautiful coastal areas. Like many other places, it is threatened by plastic pollution and the human lifestyle in general," he said in a December press release.

