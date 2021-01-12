Ireland's 'brutally misogynistic culture' saw the death of 9,000 babies and children in mother and baby homes, report finds

(CNN)Thousands of babies and children died in 18 of Ireland's mother and baby homes -- church-run institutions where unmarried women were sent to deliver their babies in secret, often against their will -- over eight decades, according to a landmark report.
On Tuesday, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters -- which was set up to investigate what happened in 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes from 1922 to 1998 -- announced the 9,000 deaths as part of the final findings of its near six-year inquiry.
Around 56,000 women were sent to the 18 institutions investigated, where some 57,000 children were born, according to the report.
One in seven of those children (15%) didn't survive long enough to leave the homes, yet no alarm was raised by the State over the high mortality rates, even though it was "known to local and national authorities" and was "recorded in official publications," the report found.
Prior to 1960, mother and baby homes "did not save the lives of 'illegitimate' children; in fact, they appear to have significantly reduced their prospects of survival," it added.
The report called the infant mortality rates the most "disquieting feature of these institutions."
Speaking on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the report "opens a window onto a deeply misogynistic culture in Ireland over several decades," and that the report "reveals significant failures of the state and of society."
The report, which runs to more than 2,800 pages, was released just days after its key findings were leaked to a national newspaper -- compounding the pain and anguish of survivors who have waited years for the final report -- and who had been promised a first view of it by the Minister of Children.
Survivor Philomena Lee, who spent years searching for the son she was forced to give up for adoption said in a statement on Sunday that she had "waited decades for this moment -- the moment when Ireland reveals how tens of thousands of unmarried mothers, such as I, and the tens of thousands of our beloved children, such as my dear son Anthony, were torn asunder, simply because we were unwed at the moment our children were born."
During her time at the Sean Ross Abbey mother and baby home, Lee said that she was "deprived" of her liberty, independence and autonomy, and was "subject to the ty