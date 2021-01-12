(CNN) Naturalist and TV host David Attenborough has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, his representative confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The 94-year-old is a national treasure in the UK, best known for making nature documentaries such as "Blue Planet." It is not clear which vaccine Attenborough received, or when.

The UK's medicines regulator has authorized three vaccines.

On December 8, the UK became the first nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a fully vetted and authorized Covid-19 shot, rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.