France taken to court over 'climate inaction' in landmark case

Paris (CNN) A court in Paris will hear a landmark case accusing the French government of taking inadequate action to combat climate change.

The case is part of a lawsuit launched two years ago and the hearing will start Thursday, a judicial source confirmed to CNN.

"Great day for #climate justice," tweeted Greenpeace France, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

The lawsuit was launched by four NGOs, including Greenpeace France and Oxfam France, following an online petition that gathered 2.3 million signatures -- the largest in French history, according to the organizers.

Climate activists took to the streets near the Paris administrative tribunal Thursday morning. Images provided by the NGOs showed a giant banner which read: "We are 2.3 million."

