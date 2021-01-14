(CNN) Tennis player Tennys Sandgren has boarded a plane to the Australian Open in Melbourne despite saying he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The American, a quarterfinalist at last year's tournament, had been ill and tested positive for the virus in November but returned another positive test earlier this week while feeling "totally healthy."

In a series of posts on Twitter , Sandgren initially conceded that he may not be able to fly to the first tennis grand slam of the year but later wrote: "Wow I'm on the plane. Maybe I just held my breath too long. Craig Tiley [Tennis Australia CEO] is a wizard."

In a post retweeted by Tiley, the Australian Open said Sandgren had been cleared to fly by the relative health authorities.

"In the case of Tennys Sandgren, who has self-disclosed that he previously tested positive in late November, his medical file had to be reviewed by Victorian health authorities. Upon completion of that review he was cleared to fly," read the statement

Read More