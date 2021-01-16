(CNN)Greek Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou's very public detailing of her alleged sexual assault in 1998 by a high-ranking Hellenic Sailing Federation (HSF) official has sparked an outcry in the Mediterranean country over the way her revelations were initially dealt with.
Bekatorou did not name the person she is accusing. On Saturday, Aristides Adamopoulos -- the vice Chairman of the HSF Board -- resigned, according to the Greek sailing body.
"It is expected that complaints against me made by a public figure, of great recognition and wide social impact, will gather public interest, create feelings of compassion for the complainant and disgust for the alleged 'perpetrator,'" said Adamopolous in a statement as he called for due process. His statement did not address Bekatorou's allegations.
CNN does not usually identify people who say they were sexually assaulted, but Bekatorou came forward publicly with her allegations.
Bekatorou said the alleged assault took place in 1998 during preparations for the Sydney Olympics, that were held two years later.
One of Greece's best-known female athletes, Bekatorou won a sailing gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and then bronze four years later at the Beijing Games.
Now 43, Bekatorou said a male official performed a "lewd act" after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss preparations ahead of the Sydney Olympics. The athlete said the act was not consensual.
She made the allegation earlier this week at an online event organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports about the protection of children in sport.
Bekatorou said she wanted talk about her traumatic experience in the hope that young athletes would not be afraid to speak out.
"I said no, I repeated that I didn't want to go on and he used fake sweet talk and said it is nothing and trying to be funny," said Bekatorou.
"He said he would stop if I didn't want it but he didn't, no matter what I said to him. Crying and