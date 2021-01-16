Covid-19 vaccines are given with organ music at UK's historic Salisbury Cathedral

By Sarah Dean, CNN

Updated 1705 GMT (0105 HKT) January 16, 2021

Cubicles were erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, for people to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, in Salisbury, England, on Saturday.
London (CNN)England's historic Salisbury Cathedral was transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination center on Saturday, with patients vaccinated while organ music was played in the picturesque building.

Local GPs invited patients in the over-80s priority group to visit the cathedral and have their first vaccine doses.
More than 3.23 million people had received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK by Saturday, according to the PA Media news agency.
Former RAF Flight Sergeant and Lancaster tail gunner Louis Godwin, 95, was among the first people to receive a dose at the more than 800-year-old cathedral, according to the NHS Salisbury official Twitter account.
People queue outside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, to recieve an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
