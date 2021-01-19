India achieves stunning Test victory over Australia with record-breaking run chase

(CNN)A record-breaking run chase at the Gabba saw India topple Australia to take an unlikely 2-1 series victory.
India needed 328 to win on Tuesday -- the final day of the four-test series -- as Shubman Gill's 91 and an unbeaten 89 from Rishabh Pant led the charge for the touring side.
Pant hit the winning runs with just three overs remaining to inflict a first defeat on Australia at the Gabba since 1988 and record the highest fourth innings run chase at the Brisbane fortress.
It comes exactly a month on from India being bowled out for a lackluster 36 in the first Test in Adelaide -- the team's lowest ever score in Test cricket.
Since that defeat, the injury-hit side has rallied to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the second Test in Melbourne and playing out a thrilling draw in Sydney.
India has been without captain and star batsman Virat Kohli, who returned home for the birth of his first child after the opening Test, and was also missing a number of bowlers through injury in Brisbane.
"To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice," Kohli said on Twitter.