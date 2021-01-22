London (CNN) Police in London shut down an ultra-Orthodox Jewish wedding with approximately 150 guests on Thursday. The organizer faces a £10,000 ($13,700) fine for breaking England's coronavirus lockdown, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a large gathering at a school in north London on Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.

When they entered the facility in Stamford Hill, the statement said, they found hundreds of people packed together in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Wedding ceremonies are only allowed to take place with up to six people present, according to the English government guidelines, and wedding receptions are banned under the ongoing national lockdown.

"This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law, which is very clearly in place to save lives and protect the NHS," Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said in the statement.

Read More