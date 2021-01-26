UK police officers facing fines after having haircuts at police station

(CNN) Some 31 London Metropolitan Police officers each face a £200 fine (about $275) after having their hair cut at a police station in east London -- breaching Covid-19 regulations -- while on duty.

The Met said it launched an investigation after the force received an allegation earlier this month that "a number of officers had their hair cut by a professional barber while at Bethnal Green police station."

The incident happened on January 17, police said Tuesday.

The force added that two officers who were involved in organizing the activity are under investigation for misconduct.

"It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations," local policing commander Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said.

