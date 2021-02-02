Stuart Baxter sacked by Indian football club Odisha over comments about rape

(CNN) Stuart Baxter has been sacked from his position as manager by Indian Super League club Odisha after making comments about rape during a post-match interview.

The British former professional footballer made the comments about refereeing decisions during his side's defeat to Jamshedpur on Monday.

"You need decisions to go your way and they didn't," Baxter told Indian channel Star Sports. "I don't know when we're going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."

Odisha tweeted on Monday to say it was "appalled" by the comments.

"It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club," the club wrote on Twitter. "We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally."

