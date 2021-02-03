London (CNN) Joseph Flavill slipped out of one world and woke up in another.

On March 1, 2020 , when the 19-year-old was struck by a car in Staffordshire, central England, the United Kingdom had recorded just 23 cases of a concerning new virus. The vast majority of Covid-19 infections were still confined to China, and the United States had confirmed just one death.

Sporting events, bars and restaurants teemed with life. And in Flavill's home country that day, newspaper front pages were leading not with the spreading disease, but on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that he and his fiancée were expecting a child.

Weeks later, the world had ground to a halt. But everything that has happened since March 1 has passed Flavill by, even though he caught Covid-19 while unconscious.

Now, the teenager has begun to emerge from a 10-month coma -- elating his family but confronting them with a new question: How do you explain a year like no other?

