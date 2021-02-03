London (CNN)Joseph Flavill slipped out of one world and woke up in another.
On March 1, 2020, when the 19-year-old was struck by a car in Staffordshire, central England, the United Kingdom had recorded just 23 cases of a concerning new virus. The vast majority of Covid-19 infections were still confined to China, and the United States had confirmed just one death.
Sporting events, bars and restaurants teemed with life. And in Flavill's home country that day, newspaper front pages were leading not with the spreading disease, but on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that he and his fiancée were expecting a child.
Weeks later, the world had ground to a halt. But everything that has happened since March 1 has passed Flavill by, even though he caught Covid-19 while unconscious.
Now, the teenager has begun to emerge from a 10-month coma -- elating his family but confronting them with a new question: How do you explain a year like no other?
"When he comes out of this, life will not be as he knows it at all," Flavill's aunt, Kate Yarbo, told CNN. "How do you describe it?
"I think it's going to be a shock. We're all still processing it -- I'm not sure you can ever actually describe how this pandemic feels."
The family's ordeal began just days before the rapid onslaught of cancellations, fatalities and lockdowns.
Flavill, a cricket and hockey fan, was preparing to visit Buckingham Palace in May to collect the Duke of Edinburgh youth achievement award. But a collision with a car left him with a traumatic brain injury to the back of his head, and he was rushed to a hospital in Leicester, central England.
Three weeks later, Britain was in lockdown -- meaning only his mother, Sharon Flavill, was permitted to visit him in hospital, at a distance, dressed head-to-toe in protective equipment. "Life was suspended, and then lockdown happened," said Yarbo.
His mother is still waiting until it's safe to touch her son, who is now recovering at a care home.
The pandemic has drastically affected Flavill's hospital care, but it is unclear whether he has grasped his family's explanations as to why.
"How scary is it to (have nurses) in PPE when you don't understand what's going on?" Yarbo asked.
"He's only ever going to