France not doing enough to tackle climate change, court rules

Paris (CNN) A Paris court has found France legally responsible for its failure to meet targets intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The lawsuit was launched by four NGOs, including Greenpeace France and Oxfam France, following an online petition that gathered 2.3 million signatures -- the largest in French history, according to organizers.

Signatories hoped to "compel the State to take all necessary measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions" to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target set by the Paris Agreement , according to the online petition.

The Paris Agreement was signed in 2016 by almost all the world's countries, and seeks to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

France, which brokered the pact, has committed to reducing greenhouse gases by 40% by 2030, and has set itself a target of being carbon neutral by 2050.

