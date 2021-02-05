London (CNN) Was the Zoom meeting of the century called illegally? Had all participants read and understood the standing orders? And, most importantly, did Jackie Weaver have the authority to kick Handforth Parish Council's chairman out of the discussion?

Those were the questions engrossing Britain on Friday, after a chaotic, tension-packed and technologically challenged meeting of local government officials from a tiny English town went viral.

The video appears innocuous enough at first: a pre-Christmas get-together of councillors, to discuss matters relating to their quaint northern English location.

But what follows may be the greatest, most ridiculous thing to come out of the past year: a truly anarchic 80 minutes of microphone failures, flushing toilets, insurrections and outright shouting matches that perfectly encapsulated the frustrations of lockdown.

"This meeting has not been called according to the law. The law has been broken," the council chairman sensationally claims at one point, prompting a ripple of shock from participants.

