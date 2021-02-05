London (CNN)Was the Zoom meeting of the century called illegally? Had all participants read and understood the standing orders? And, most importantly, did Jackie Weaver have the authority to kick Handforth Parish Council's chairman out of the discussion?
Those were the questions engrossing Britain on Friday, after a chaotic, tension-packed and technologically challenged meeting of local government officials from a tiny English town went viral.
The video appears innocuous enough at first: a pre-Christmas get-together of councillors, to discuss matters relating to their quaint northern English location.
But what follows may be the greatest, most ridiculous thing to come out of the past year: a truly anarchic 80 minutes of microphone failures, flushing toilets, insurrections and outright shouting matches that perfectly encapsulated the frustrations of lockdown.
"This meeting has not been called according to the law. The law has been broken," the council chairman sensationally claims at one point, prompting a ripple of shock from participants.
"Read the standing orders. Read them and understand them!" another member later screams, sparking a round of head-shaking and furious tuts.
There are sudden dismissals, power grabs and an inexplicable Britney Spears reference, all of which combine for arguably the most hellish Zoom experience since the pandemic began.
And the call has made national stars of its participants -- most prominently Jackie Weaver, the dogged chief executive of a nearby councils association, who found fame overnight by withstanding a barrage of fury from councillors.
"99.99% of council meetings are just not like that. They are often less exciting," Weaver told the BBC on Friday. "Of that meeting, I'm not absolutely sure who was in charge."
What went down in the worst Zoom meeting ever?
"When do we plan to start?" the council's chair, Brian Tolver, asks at the outset of the call, a recording of which was posted online by an attendee.
"F**k off," comes a mumbled reply, perfectly setting the tone for the discussion.
Within moments, Weaver is bombarded with allegations that she is attempting to overthrow the council's governance -- its chairman angrily claiming the meeting was convened with disregard to the body's bylaws.
"You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver, no authority at all!" Tolver shouts. Within seconds, he disappears.<