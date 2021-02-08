(CNN) Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to defy the aging process as the 39-year-old striker scored the 500th and 501st goals of his club career in AC Milan's Serie A win over Crotone on Sunday.

The evergreen Swede -- along with the likes of Tom Brady , 43, and Serena Williams , also 39, this weekend -- is proving that age is nothing but a number and enjoying one of the most prolific seasons of his 21-year professional career.

His two goals against Crotone took his season's tally to 14, just two behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo, and helped Milan retain its place at the top of the Serie A standings following Inter's victory over Fiorentina on Friday.

At one stage, Ibrahimovic performed his trademark kung fu-style kick in order to control a high ball, an action that arguably would have left much younger men wincing in pain.

