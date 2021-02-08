    Still going strong at 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th goal of club career in AC Milan victory

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1111 GMT (1911 HKT) February 8, 2021

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has guided AC Milan to the top of the Serie A standings.
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has guided AC Milan to the top of the Serie A standings.

    (CNN)Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to defy the aging process as the 39-year-old striker scored the 500th and 501st goals of his club career in AC Milan's Serie A win over Crotone on Sunday.

    The evergreen Swede -- along with the likes of Tom Brady, 43, and Serena Williams, also 39, this weekend -- is proving that age is nothing but a number and enjoying one of the most prolific seasons of his 21-year professional career.
    His two goals against Crotone took his season's tally to 14, just two behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo, and helped Milan retain its place at the top of the Serie A standings following Inter's victory over Fiorentina on Friday.
      At one stage, Ibrahimovic performed his trademark kung fu-style kick in order to control a high ball, an action that arguably would have left much younger men wincing in pain.
      READ: MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a notable omission
      Read More
      Zlatan Ibrahimovic controls the ball with a trademark high kick.
      Zlatan Ibrahimovic controls the ball with a trademark high kick.