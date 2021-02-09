(CNN) The European Space Agency (ESA) is looking for new astronauts for the first time in 11 years.

Applications open on March 31, and women are encouraged to apply as the agency seeks "to expand gender diversity in our ranks," according to a statement from the ESA published Monday.

"To go farther than we ever have before, we need to look wider than we ever have before," said ESA director general Jan Wörner in the statement.

"This recruitment process is the first step and I look forward to watching the agency develop across all areas of space exploration and innovation, with our international partners, in the years to come."

The agency is keen to receive applications from every part of society, according to David Parker, ESA director of human and robotic exploration.

