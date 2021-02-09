One of Hungary's last independent radio stations ordered off the air

(CNN) One of Hungary's last independent radio stations, Klubrádió, will be removed from the airwaves after a Budapest court upheld a decision not to renew its license — a ruling widely seen as a blow against media freedom in the country.

Klubrádió, which often featured voices from Hungary's opposition, had appealed to the court after its license was revoked last year by the country's Media Council for allegedly violating rules on advertising among other things.

Members of the Media Council are elected by the Hungarian National Assembly, in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party has a majority.

In response to Judge Regina Antal's ruling on Tuesday, the Media Council said in an online statement, "The verdict stated that since Klubrádió had not appealed against its repeated violations, which caused the legal exclusion, they had become final, so that there was no choice but to refuse to renew them."

Mihaly Hardy, News Director of Klubrádió said, "There is a huge propaganda balloon built up by the government and Klubrádió was a little hole, a little piece of truth where the air could escape, so they had to close this little hole in the balloon and so they can construct their own propaganda world which does not reflect the realities of Hungary."

