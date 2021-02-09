(CNN) A psychologist and two nurses have been added to the investigation to determine if there was any malpractice in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona, a source with direct access to the legal file told CNN.

There have been no charges filed in the wrongful death investigation of the legendary Argentinian forward, who died in November after suffering heart failure.

The psychologist named in the file, Carlos Díaz, told CNN, "My job was for Diego to quit addictions and in the middle he died. I would have loved to continue working with him. I don't blame myself for anything."

Gisela Madrid, one of the nurses being investigated for potential malpractice by the Prosecutor's Office, also denied wrongdoing. Her lawyer Rodolfo Baqué maintained that his defendant "has no responsibility."

The other nurse under investigation was named as Ricardo Almirón, who did not respond to CNN en Español's requests for comment.