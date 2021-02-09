Premier League referee and family receive online death threats

(CNN) A leading English referee and his family have been subjected to online death threats following two erroneous decisions in successive games he took charge of.

Mike Dean had received criticism for sending off West Ham's Tomas Soucek on Saturday and Southampton's Jan Bednarek on February 2, despite reviewing both incidents on the pitch-side monitor.

Both red cards were subsequently overturned on appeal by the respective clubs.

"It is inexcusable that Mike Dean and his family have received online abuse, including death threats, as a result of doing his job officiating at a Premier League match," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters in a statement sent to CNN.

"It is completely unacceptable that we are seeing abusive behaviour aimed at players, managers and match officials regularly on social media platforms.

