Stonehenge may be a rebuilt stone circle from Wales, new research suggests

By Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 0010 GMT (0810 HKT) February 12, 2021

Shown here is the arc of former standing stones at Waun Mawn in Pembrokeshire, Wales, during trial excavations in 2017, viewed from the east. Only one of them is still standing.
(CNN)Five thousand years after Stonehenge was built, archaeologists have finally pinpointed exactly where the bluestones that form part of the imposing UK monument came from and how they were unearthed.

The researchers revealed in 2019 the stones came from an ancient quarry on the north side of the Preseli Hills in western Wales, which meant the 43 huge bluestones had been moved a staggering distance of 150 miles.
Now, archaeologists have said they think some of the bluestones first formed another stone circle close to the same area as the quarries and were dismantled and rebuilt as part of Stonehenge on the Salisbury Plain.
    The identical 110-meter diameters of the stone circle, known as Waun Mawn, and the enclosing ditch of Stonehenge, suggest that at least part of the circle was brought from its location in Wales to Salisbury Plain, according to new research published in the journal Antiquity.
    This stone hole was uncovered at Waun Mawn, with the stone packing used to secure the missing monolith still present.